BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
VIENNA, June 12 Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, intends to open a direct banking business in Germany by the third quarter of this year, the head of its European operations said on Thursday.
Mark Arnold told journalists in Vienna the bank had received approval from the German financial regulator, BaFin.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
* Modi party's win in Uttar Pradesh seen endorsing reform agenda
* Repurchases of shares in course of share buyback programme 1/2017 will be carried out by Immofinanz AG or one of its subsidiaries. Volume amounts up to a maximum of 20 million shares