MOSCOW, Aug 30 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, posted quarterly earnings at the top end of expectations, helped by a higher net interest margin and writebacks as its loan book improved.

Sberbank, in which the state has been preparing to sell a 7.6 percent stake, posted a second-quarter net profit of 89.3 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), compared with a forecast for 85.8 billion.

Its net interest margin, a key indicator of basic operational profitability, rose 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.5 percent on the back of cheap funding.

The second-quarter performance meant Sberbank's first-half net profit almost trebled to 176 billion roubles, prompting analysts to say they expected an upgrade of the lender's full-year net income forecast from around $10 billion.

Finance director anton Karamzin said during a conference call that the lender was withdrawing its net income forecast, adding he saw no danger to the current NIM level, which was in line with its full-year expectations.

UniCredit Securities analyst Rustam Botashev said: "I am pleased to see that NIM stabilised and the bank showed a rise in profits not only on the back of provision releases but also on the back of core business growth."

Sberbank said its second quarter was boosted by writebacks of loan-loss provisions worth 8.0 billion roubles, taking the first-half total to 22.2 billion as its loan book continued to improve.

It cut its non-performing loan ratio to 6.6 percent from 7.2 percent in the first quarter, after strong retail lending boosted its loan book by 8.3 percent in the first half.

"The results are strong but this was expected. All the trends forecast by the market appeared," UBS analyst Dmitry Vinogradov said.

Sberbank shares were up 0.4 percent at 82.09 roubles by 1430 GMT, outpacing a 0.2 percent rise in the MICEX index.

That compared with the 89 roubles which one banking source has said was the minimum level needed to proceed with the government stake sale in coming weeks.

Karamzin would not comment on the timeframe for the deal.

ON TRACK FOR ACQUISITIONS

As of the end of June, Sberbank's total capital adequacy ratio under Basel 1 stood at 17.9 percent, more than double the 8 percent minimum requirement and enough to fund acquisitions.

Sources told Reuters on Monday Sberbank had agreed to pay 585 million euros ($850 million) for VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, which will serve as its gateway to Europe.

Karamzin declined to comment on the price.

Sberbank, which already operates in Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, has been looking at potential targets in Poland and Turkey as it prepares to earn at least 5 percent of net profit from international operations by 2014. ($1 = 28.770 roubles = 0.688 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Doug Busvine)