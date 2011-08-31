Aug 31 Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, will take a decision in the next few weeks on whether to sell a further 7.6 percent stake in September or October, chief executive German Gref said on Wednesday.

"I think that (the decision will be taken) in the next few weeks...whether it is realistic or not to sell the shares in this time frame," he said.

The stake sale is part of the Russian government's planned 1 trillion rouble privatisation programme scheduled to occur over the next three years. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by John Bowker)