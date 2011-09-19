* Programme launched in June to attract foreign investors

* Allows conversion of up to 25 pct of shares into DRs

* Sberbank converted under 10 pct, needs room for stake sale - analysts (Adds BNY Mellon comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Sberbank stopped its depositary receipt (DR) conversion programme last week, in what analysts said might be part of its preparation for the planned sale of a 7.6 percent government stake.

The programme, launched in late June with Bank of New York Mellon acting as depository bank, allowed Sberbank to transfer up to 25 percent of its shares into DRs and was designed to allow foreign investors greater access to the bank's stock.

Graham Marshall, head of the Russia & CIS Depositary receipts division at BNY Mellon, confirmed analysts reports that the programme had been halted but declined to give the size of the completed programme.

"It is quite normal for companies to limit the amount of stock they wish to have in DR form, even before they reach any limit imposed by the local market regulator," he said in a written comments to Reuters on Monday.

"In Sberbank's case ... they plan an SPO (secondary public offering of stock) where the Central Bank of Russia will sell part of its stake. Given current unfavourable market conditions, the sale is postponed, but they have to leave room in the DR programme for that transaction when it happens in due course."

VTB Capital said in a note there was no disclosure on the actual size of the completed programme but it assumed that it did not exceed 10 percent.

Sberbank declined to comment on the report, while analysts said the move was logical.

"It appears logical to assume Sberbank set the cut-off at around 15 percent of (Sberbank's) market capitalisation for conversion into DRs to give it some breathing space below the 25 percent capitalisation and the fact that it wanted to leave room for its placement of 7.6 percent," RenCap said.

Privatisation of the 7.6 percent stake, worth some $4.5 billion, is part of a broader state asset sales drive, aimed at plugging Russia's budget deficit and reducing the government's role in the economy.

But weak markets have wiped around $1.5 billion off the value of the Sberbank stake since early August, leading Sberbank and its majority owner, the central bank, to postpone the privatisation until markets improve.

Anton Karamzin, chief financial officer with Sberbank, told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit last week that a window to sell the stake may open before year-end. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)