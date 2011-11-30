MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit came at 79.7 billion roubles ($2.55 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 75.5 billion roubles.

In the first nine months of 2011 the state-controlled bank saw net profit of 255.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.2327 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)