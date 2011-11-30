* Hikes full year net profit forecast to near $10 bln

* Q3 net profit 79.6 bln roubles vs 75.7 bln forecast

* Minimal exposure to Euro zone countries, companies

* Loans picked up in volume and quality

* Shares up 6 pct (Releads, adds profit forecast, updates shares)

By John Bowker and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 30 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, hiked its full year profit forecast on Wednesday following a 76 percent rise in third-quarter net income to $2.55 billion driven by loan growth and higher margins.

The state lender now expects 2011 net profit to come in at 300-310 billion roubles ($9.61-9.93 billion), up from an earlier forecast of 250-270 billion roubles, Finance director Anton Karamzin told reporters.

He added that 2012 profit "will be higher" than this year as Russian economic conditions and consumer confidence continue to drive bottom line growth.

Sberbank earlier beat analyst Q3 forecasts with a net profit of 79.7 billion roubles ($2.55 billion) in the July to September period, up from 45.3 billion roubles a year ago. Analysts had expected the bank to earn 75.7 billion roubles.

It added that it also had minimal exposure to debt-laden countries in the euro zone, placing it in a relatively stronger position compared with Western peers vulnerable to any euro zone country default.

"The group does not have investments in debt securities of European Union countries or companies. All the group's investments in securities issued by foreign countries comprise less than 3 percent of the group's securities portfolio," the bank said.

Sberbank, which dominates high street banking in Russia and recently expanded into investment banking, is also strongly capitalised, with a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.3 percent. It remains highly profitable, although its return on equity slipped in the third quarter to 27.6 percent from 32.3 percent in the second.

Sberbank shares traded 6 percent higher at 87.55 roubles by 1519 GMT, underperforming the overall Moscow market MICEX that was up 3 percent.

LOANS PICKED UP

Sberbank said demand for loans picked up throughout the first nine months of the year, with the overall portfolio up 18.1 percent year-on-year in the January-September period.

"The group is also benefiting from an increasing share of retail (personal) loans which are growing faster than corporate ones," the company said.

Russia's economic recovery has enabled Sberbank to write back some provisions as the quality of its loan book has improved this year, although the bank did take a 5.4 billion rouble charge against bad loans in the third quarter. Analysts had expected a charge to reflect increased risks on Sberbank's foreign currency loans due to a weaker rouble.

Sberbank said its net interest margin increased to 6.7 percent in the third quarter, beating some analyst expectations thanks to lower funding costs.

"No big surprises, although definitely the results are higher on a bigger-than-expected net interest margin expansion," said Leonid Slipchenko, a banking analyst at Uralsib in Moscow.

Slipchenko has a 'buy' rating on Sberbank and prefers the stock to state-controlled VTB, which is likely to take a bigger hit on its trading operations when it reports third-quarter results next week.

Sberbank suffered a small trading operation loss of 1.7 billion roubles in the third quarter, a tough one for global markets, compared with a 4.7 billion rouble gain in Q2.

Russia wants to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank on public markets, but postponed the offering earlier this year due to turbulent market conditions.

Net profit in the first nine months rose to 255.8 billion roubles, up from 109.6 billion roubles in 2010.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kommersant newspaper reported that Sberbank is in negotiations to buy SLB bank, oil giant Lukoil's banking subsidiary in Switzerland. ($1 = 31.2327 Russian roubles) (Editing by Douglas Busvine and Erica Billingham)