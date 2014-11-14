MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's top bank Sberbank
is unlikely to need state funds unless the economy
contracts by more than 1.2 percent in 2015, Chief Executive
German Gref said on Friday.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's role in
the crisis in Ukraine are weighing on the country's economy and
have forced several state-owned companies to seek state support
for funds they can no longer raise in European markets.
"We are doing everything we can to help the state, not ask
its help. But one cannot guarantee that we would not also need
help. Such a situation can occur if the market goes completely
bad, beyond what we forecast," Gref told journalists.
"According to our estimates, the economy will contract next
year, we assume by 1.2 percent," he said, adding the economy
could weaken further if oil prices continued falling and the
investment climate worsened.
The Russian central bank sees zero growth next year but
analysts are more pessimistic, expecting negative readings in
the first and second quarters.
Gref, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said
his bank was considering another rise in rouble deposit rates
this year to attract more capital.
Falling oil prices and the repercussions of the crisis in
Ukraine have sent the Russian rouble tumbling and resulted in
some queues of people seeking to exchange the Russian unit into
hard currencies.
Gref said foreign currency demand had until recently been
double the usual rate but returned to normal this week at about
$50 million daily.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
editing by Susan Thomas)