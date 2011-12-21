MOSCOW Dec 21 Russia's top lender Sberbank could delay a planned 7.6 percent stake sale until after Russia's March presidential poll if political risks continue to deter investors from purchasing Russian shares.

"We will wait for markets to stabilise, and then we will take a decision about the possible price," Sberbank chief executive German Gref told journalists on Wednesday.

Sberbank had planned to sell the 7.6 percent stake in September but postponed this after banking shares slumped on global markets. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Alfred Kueppers)