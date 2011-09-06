BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
MOSCOW, Sept 6 A unit of Russia's top lender Sberbank and businessman Mikhail Shishkanov have agreed to buy 100 percent of real estate firm Inteko from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire property-developer wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.
Shishkanov will buy 95 percent in Inteko and Sberbank unit Sberbank Investitsii the remaining 5 percent, Sberbank said in a statement on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
The deal follows the sacking last year of Luzhkov, who ran the Russian capital for 18 years, on the orders of President Dmitry Medvedev.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A Turkish hacker was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison on Friday for his role as one the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.