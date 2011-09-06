MOSCOW, Sept 6 A unit of Russia's top lender Sberbank and businessman Mikhail Shishkanov have agreed to buy 100 percent of real estate firm Inteko from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire property-developer wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

Shishkanov will buy 95 percent in Inteko and Sberbank unit Sberbank Investitsii the remaining 5 percent, Sberbank said in a statement on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal follows the sacking last year of Luzhkov, who ran the Russian capital for 18 years, on the orders of President Dmitry Medvedev.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)