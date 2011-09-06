* Shishkanov to buy 95 pct of Inteko

MOSCOW, Sept 6 Tycoon Mikhail Shishkanov will buy Moscow real estate firm Inteko from billionaire property developer Yelena Baturina less than a year after her husband, Yuri Luzhkov, was sacked as mayor of the Russian metropolis.

Shishkanov will buy 95 percent of Inteko and Sberbank Investitsii, a unit of Russia's top lender Sberbank , the remaining 5 percent, Sberbank said.

Terms were not disclosed, but Sberbank cited market estimates that Inteko and affiliates were worth $1.2 billion.

Luzhkov was sacked after 18 years in office in September 2010 by President Dmitry Medvedev, raising expectations the significant business interests controlled by Luzhkov's circle would be redistributed.

Luzhkov's successor, Sergei Sobyanin, went on to sell City Hall's 46.5 percent stake in Bank of Moscow to state-controlled VTB .

The ensuing change of control at Bank of Moscow led to the exposure of bad loans covering nearly half of the bank's balance sheet, forcing the central bank to launch a record $14 billion bailout in July.

Shishkanov is related to Mikhail Gutseriyev, the head of oil company RussNeft, who returned to Russia from London after agreeing to sell a part of his oil company to the Sistema (SSAq.L) oil-to-telecom conglomerate. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Hulmes)