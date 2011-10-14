ALMATY Oct 14 Russia's top lender Sberbank is still in talks to raise up to $2 billion via a syndicated loan, hoping to close the potential deal despite weak markets, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

"We do not plan any postponements. We are in talks at the moment," he told journalists at a briefing during a visit to Almaty, the financial capital of Kazakhstan.

Sources told Reuters this week that Sberbank, which was looking to price the new deal at a margin similar to VTB's $3.13 billion loan in July, is unlikely to get such a price given weak markets.

VTB's record loan carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, at parity with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.

The euro-zone debt crisis has raised the premium demanded by lenders, especially as European banks are strapped for cash as they face calls to recapitalise.

"I hope we will realise the plans we set for ourselves," Gref said on Friday. He did not disclose the margin Sberbank is ready to pay for the loan.