MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to raise over $1 billion from a syndicated loan in the next two weeks, following other borrowers in the hunt for cash amid a liquidity squeeze on the domestic market.

"I think the deal will close in the next two weeks. The amount will be very significant ... over $1 billion," Andrei Ivanov, a departmental head at Sberbank, told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian borrowers are struggling to accumulate cash as risk aversion resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis forces up borrowing costs, especially with European banks strapped for cash as they face calls to recapitalise.

The central bank has sold an estimated $14 billion in currency interventions since the start of September to support the rouble, draining local liquidity and intensifying funding challenges inside Russia.

Local banks, most prominently the Russian unit of Italy's Unicredit , have also been funding their European parents, which face possible write-offs on their holdings of euro-zone sovereign debt, bankers and officials note.

On the domestic market, Russian authorities are addressing liquidity strains with higher daily limits of one-day repo operations, which were raised to 600 billion roubles ($19.7 billion) from 450 billion a week earlier.

The Finance Ministry has also placed almost 1.1 trillion rouble ($35 billion) of budget cash on deposit at banks since August.

Ivanov said that Sberbank was not experiencing any liquidity shortage and would use the loan proceedings for unspecified "general corporate purposes".

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Sberbank, which was looking to price the new deal at a margin similar to VTB's $3.13 billion loan in July, was unlikely to get such a price given weak markets.

VTB's record loan carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, at parity with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.

Ivanov did not disclose the rate but said it would be "a new benchmark" for Russian banks in current environment.

Sberbank joins its rivals VTB , Nomos bank NMOSq.L, Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank in the search for foreign cash, along with corporate borrowers such as Gazprom , Alrosa and Rosneft . ($1 = 30.504 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)