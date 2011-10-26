* Sberbank unlikely to get loan rate of VTB, VEB - sources
* Will use funds for general corporate purposes
* Says has no problems with liquidity
MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank
plans to raise over $1 billion from a syndicated
loan in the next two weeks, following other borrowers in the
hunt for cash amid a liquidity squeeze on the domestic market.
"I think the deal will close in the next two weeks. The
amount will be very significant ... over $1 billion," Andrei
Ivanov, a departmental head at Sberbank, told reporters on
Wednesday.
Russian borrowers are struggling to accumulate cash as risk
aversion resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis forces up
borrowing costs, especially with European banks strapped for
cash as they face calls to recapitalise.
The central bank has sold an estimated $14 billion in
currency interventions since the start of September to support
the rouble, draining local liquidity and intensifying funding
challenges inside Russia.
Local banks, most prominently the Russian unit of Italy's
Unicredit , have also been funding their European
parents, which face possible write-offs on their holdings of
euro-zone sovereign debt, bankers and officials note.
On the domestic market, Russian authorities are addressing
liquidity strains with higher daily limits of one-day repo
operations, which were raised to 600 billion roubles ($19.7
billion) from 450 billion a week earlier.
The Finance Ministry has also placed almost 1.1 trillion
rouble ($35 billion) of budget cash on deposit at banks since
August.
Ivanov said that Sberbank was not experiencing any liquidity
shortage and would use the loan proceedings for unspecified
"general corporate purposes".
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Sberbank, which
was looking to price the new deal at a margin similar to VTB's
$3.13 billion loan in July, was unlikely to get such a
price given weak markets.
VTB's record loan carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps)
over LIBOR, at parity with Russian state development bank
Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.
Ivanov did not disclose the rate but said it would be "a new
benchmark" for Russian banks in current environment.
Sberbank joins its rivals VTB , Nomos bank
NMOSq.L, Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank in the search for
foreign cash, along with corporate borrowers such as Gazprom
, Alrosa and Rosneft .
($1 = 30.504 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)