MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's top lender Sberbank agreed with banks on a syndicated loan worth $1.2 billion under a rate of LIBOR plus 1.5 percent, a banking source told Reuters.

Two other sources said the deal is to be signed on Friday. Sberbank declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Sberbank, which was looking to price the new deal at a margin similar to VTB's $3.13 billion loan in July, was unlikely to get such a price given weak markets.

VTB's record loan carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, at parity with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.

Last month, Sberbank's departmental head Andrei Ivanov said that the rate would be "a new benchmark" for Russian banks in current environment, when European debt crisis reduced interest to the risk and fueled borrowing costs.