LONDON Aug 15 Russia's top bank Sberbank is gauging international lenders' demand for a three-year syndicated loan, in a move that could boost this year's muted Russian deal flow, bankers close to the company said.

"Sberbank is gauging market appetite, and only after they have an understanding of what they could collect will they define the volume," one European banker said.

Russian borrowers have raised $11 billion in loans this year, marking a 59 percent drop on the same period in 2011, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows. Of this, Russian banks have raised $750 million.

Russian banks' liquidity has meant that many Russian borrowers have tapped domestic lenders rather than international banks.

The yield on the loan will need to be above 300 basis points (bps) all-in (or combining margin and fees) to attract lenders, many of which are grappling with tightened liquidity amid the eurozone debt crisis, the banker added.

Other bankers said Sberbank's prominent standing in Russia and its position as a frequent borrower means the bank has historically managed to snap up large amounts at highly competitive rates.

Pricing on Sberbank's last internationally syndicated loan of $1.2 billion in November was competitive, with a margin of 150 bps, bankers said.

Sberbank declined to comment.

A second Russian bank, Gazprombank, is also in talks with lenders over a $600 million, one-year deal with all-in pricing of 275 bps, one banker said.

Sberbank posted a seven-month net profit of 212.4 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) on Aug. 7, up 6 percent on the same period last year, helped by strong growth in net fee commissions and net interest income. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by David Holmes)