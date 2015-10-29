BRIEF-Bankia sets up committee of independent directors, names advisors for merger with BMN
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's top bank Sberbank said on Thursday it had not yet reached final debt restructuring terms with miner Mechel .
A chairman of Russian bank Gazprombank told Reuters on Thursday that Mechel had agreed debt restructuring terms with three of its key creditors, including Sberbank, and that the deals were in the final stages. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday euro zone lenders and Greece should reach a technical deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7.