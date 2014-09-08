BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
Sept 8 Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking business of Russia's Sberbank, said it appointed Sergey Smirnov head of government and municipal project and programmes division in its client management department.
Smirnov, who previously worked in the Russian presidential administration, will report to Kirill Polishkin, acting head of the client management department.
Smirnov will build relationships with government agencies and municipal entities and offer them financial solutions, the company said.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: