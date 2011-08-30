MOSCOW Aug 30 Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank , sees no danger to its current net interest margin (NIM) level, Chief Financial Officer Anton Karamzin said on Tuesday.

"The level we are showing now is in line with our (full year) expectations ... We don't see a significant danger of a change in its levels," he told a conference call, declining to give a specific figure.

Sberbank said on Tuesday its NIM, a key indicator of basic operational profitability, rose 30 basis points in the second quarter of 2011 to 6.5 percent on the back of cheap funding.

Karamzin also said the lender, which posted a better-than-expected second quarter net profit of 89.3 billion roubles on Tuesday, was withdrawing its current full-year net profit forecast of 270 billion roubles but did not provide a new target. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)