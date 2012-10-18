Oct 18 Sberbank Rossii OAO on Thursday sold $2 billion of lower Tier 2 notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Sberbank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SBERBANK AMT $2 BLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 10/29/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/29/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 331.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A