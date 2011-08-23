MOSCOW Aug 23 Russia's largest bank Sberbank SBER03.MM said on Tuesday it was looking at potential takeover targets in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland, after a newspaper said it was eyeing two Polish banks.

"Sberbank is exploring opportunities on the Central and Eastern European market (including Poland)," Sberbank said in a statement, adding the region offered attractive growth and margin prospects.

Sberbank issued the statement in response to a report in the Kommersant daily, which quoted sources as saying it was considering buying Polish top-10 lenders Kredyt bank and Millennium.

Kredyt bank is a subsidiary of Belgian KBC Group (KBC.BR) and Millennium is mainly owned by Portugal's largest private lender, Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP.LS). (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)