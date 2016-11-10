Nov 10 Russia's was not considering selling a state stake in its largest lender Sberbank, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"(Sberbank privatisation) is not being discussed. We have agreed that the state will hold a controlling stake (in Sberbank)," Siluanov said.

Siluanov's comment seems to contradict a statement made by a Deputy Economy Minister Evgeny Yelin who said that privatisation of Sberbank is possible in 2017. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)