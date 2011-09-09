MOSCOW, Sept 9 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, more than doubled its net profit to 226 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2011, on the back of provisions writebacks and strong lending.

Sberbank, which reported under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), posted a 88.5 billion roubles net profit for the same period last year.

Sberbank said on Friday it increased net interest income 11.3 percent, mostly thanks to strong retail lending which rose 16.7 percent since the start of 2011. The corporate loan book increased 12.3 percent.

Sberbank, which is considering whether to sell a 7.6 percent stake this month, was also boosted by bad loans writebacks of 17.4 billion roubles, versus a charge of 144 billion in the 2010 period.

Sberbank, whose RAS results are viewed as indicator of its performance under International Standards, had forecast net profit of 270 billion roubles for full-year 2011 but last month withdrew that outlook due to stake sale restrictions. ($1 = 29.549 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)