MOSCOW, Sept 9 Sberbank , Russia's
top lender, more than doubled its net profit to 226 billion
roubles ($7.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2011, on the
back of provisions writebacks and strong lending.
Sberbank, which reported under Russian Accounting Standards
(RAS), posted a 88.5 billion roubles net profit for the same
period last year.
Sberbank said on Friday it increased net interest income
11.3 percent, mostly thanks to strong retail lending which rose
16.7 percent since the start of 2011. The corporate loan book
increased 12.3 percent.
Sberbank, which is considering whether to sell a 7.6 percent
stake this month, was also boosted by bad loans writebacks of
17.4 billion roubles, versus a charge of 144 billion in the 2010
period.
Sberbank, whose RAS results are viewed as indicator of its
performance under International Standards, had forecast net
profit of 270 billion roubles for full-year 2011 but last month
withdrew that outlook due to stake sale restrictions.
($1 = 29.549 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)