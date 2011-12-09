* Net profit doubles to 297.6 bln rbls in Jan-Nov

* Bottom line near full-year target of 300-310 bln rbls

* Corporate loans up 26 pct, retail lending up 28.5 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russia's top lender Sberbank almost doubled net profit for the first 11 months of 2011 to 297.6 billion roubles ($9.5 billion), edging closer to its full-year's target, the lender said on Friday.

Sberbank made 152.5 billion roubles in the same period last year under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), seen as an indicator of the bank's performance under international standards.

The 11-month results are close to the lower end of Sberbank's full-year net profit target of 300-310 billion roubles, meaning the lender may beat that forecast if its performance in December remains strong.

Sberbank, which accounts for a quarter of total assets in Russia's banking system, said its corporate loan portfolio grew by 26 percent, while retail lending was up 28.5 percent since the start of 2011.

With its non-performance loan (NPL) ratio decreasing to 3.72 percent from 5.04 percent at the beginning of 2011, Sberbank made just 7.3 billion roubles in provisions for the 11 months, compared with 173.1 billion roubles for the same period of 2010.

Sberbank's return-on-equity remains one of the highest in the sector, reaching 27.6 percent in January-November. It is also strongly capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16 percent under RAS rules, well above the minimum 10 percent.

The state-controlled lender is home for around a half of retail deposits in Russia and recently started to expand abroad.

($1 = 31.4166 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Mark Potter)