PRAGUE Feb 23 Russia's Sberbank is preparing to sell its Slovak and Hungarian operations, Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Sberbank had assets of 2 billion euros in Slovakia and 1.6 billion euros in Hungary at the end of 2013, ranking them among smaller players in those markets.

Czech-Slovak investment group Penta, Italy's UniCredit and Hungarian bank OTP are interested in the Slovak unit, the newspaper said.

The Russian bank's Czech operations are not for sale.

"Sberbank in the Czech Republic is not for sale, but a deal is already being prepared in Hungary and Slovakia," Lidove Noviny cited one unnamed investor as saying.

Sberbank declined to comment.

In December, a source close to the Russian bank told Reuters that it was looking to sell the two units but had no buyers.

Representatives for Sberbank's Slovak and Hungarian businesses also declined to comment on the report, as did a Penta spokesman.

The Sberbank units are owned through Sberbank Europe after it acquired Austria's Volksbank International's central and eastern European bank network in 2012.