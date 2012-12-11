BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's Sberbank expects that its 2012 net profit under local accounting standards will total at least 340 billion roubles ($11.06 billion), the bank's Chief Executive Officer German Gref told reporters on Tuesday.
The state-controlled lender last month reported a 12 percent increase in RAS net profit for the first 11 months of the year to 332.3 billion roubles.
In 2011, its net profit under RAS came in at 321.9 billion roubles.
($1 = 30.7307 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago