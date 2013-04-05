MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's top bank Sberbank posted 97.4 billion roubles ($3.08 billion) in net profit in the first quarter of 2013 under Russian accounting standards (RAS), unchanged from a year earlier, the lender said on Friday.

The quarterly numbers, viewed by the market as a guide to its performance to international reporting standards, showed that net interest income rose 16.6 percent year on year.

Sberbank posted record net profit of 347.9 billion roubles in 2012.

The state-controlled bank, which accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia, forecasts a rise in net profit of at least 6 percent this year, driven by robust retail lending growth. ($1 = 31.6632 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)