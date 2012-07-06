MOSCOW, July 6 Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, announced on Friday a 7 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year to 183 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) under Russian accounting standards (RAS), lifted by higher loan interest.

Sberbank, in which the state plans to sell a 7.6 percent stake, posted a net profit of 171.3 billion roubles under Russian standards in the same period last year.

RAS results, which are released by state-controlled Sberbank monthly, provide a rough guide to earnings on the basis of international financial reporting standards which are published with a bigger delay.

($1 = 32.5151 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)