* Roadshow planned from April 16 - sources
* 7.6 pct stake currently worth $5.8 bln
* Sale would cut government stake to bare majority
* Sberbank No.2 bank in Europe by market value after HSBC
(Adds quotes, background)
By Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova
MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's biggest lender
Sberbank plans to start a roadshow for the sale of a
$6 billion government stake on April 16, in a move that
underscores its arrival as a major player in a European industry
decimated by the global financial crisis.
Two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday that Sberbank,
which postponed the plan last September due to weak markets,
hopes to sell the 7.6 percent stake in a deal that would also
help Europe's second-largest bank broaden its investor base.
The move, which would see the state's stake cut to a bare
majority, comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin won Russia's presidential election, ending an
election cycle in which opposition protests have shaken investor
confidence in Russian financial markets.
"Sberbank is now looking at the market and the situation
seems to be calm. They are in the mood to do a deal in the
middle of April," one of the banking sources told Reuters.
Sberbank declined to comment.
The stock offering would mark a milestone in chief executive
German Gref's four-year drive to transform the lumbering former
Soviet state savings bank into a highly profitable universal
bank with international ambitions.
Investors, including those who already own Sberbank shares,
say the timing of the secondary offering is good, with markets
in a positive mood after the European Central Bank's massive
injections of liquidity into the banking sector.
"The markets are normal now, with a positive outlook on
Russia," said Alexander Vassiouk at Prosperity Capital
Management, which has over $4 billion under management including
shares in Sberbank.
"The turbulence is likely to be over, money has been printed
and must be invested somewhere, and the local market is cheap."
PROXY PLAY
Sberbank shares, viewed as a proxy for a Russian economy
growing at about 4 percent, are traded in Moscow and have
significantly outperformed those of nearest rival VTB
and other European banks since Gref took over in late 2007.
The bank has launched American Depositary Receipts on
foreign bourses like London and Frankfurt to bolster liquidity.
The shares trade slightly above a threshold of 100 roubles
suggested in October by Gref as a level that would clear the way
for a secondary offer.
The sources did not say at what price Sberbank would place
the stake. They had hinted that, if the lender wants to price
the deal at 100 roubles, the stock needed to trade on markets at
between 106 and 110 roubles.
Sberbank has an equity market value of around $76 billion,
second in Europe behind HSBC, giving the stake offered
for sale a market value of $5.8 billion.
"With Russian banks remaining one of the best plays on
upbeat global macro sentiment and Sberbank offering the best
exposure to it, we believe that demand will be strong and the
placement has every reason to be successful," Uralsib analysts
Leonid Slipchenko and Natalia Berezina said in a note.
FAVOURABLE TIME
The placement, if global markets remain favorable, will come
several weeks after Sberbank reports its 2011 earnings under
International Financial Reporting Standards on March 28 that are
expected to be very strong.
The lender has already posted a record 322 billion roubles
($10.9 billion) in net profits for 2011 under Russian Accounting
Standards (RAS), up 75 percent on 2010. Its return on equity - a
key measure of profitability - reached 27.1 percent under RAS.
That beat European peers HSBC and Santander, with
ROE of 10.9 percent and 7.14 percent last year respectively.
"The stock is traded at a 2012 estimated price to book value
of 1.5, and still offers a 6 percent discount to emerging
markets peers, which we find unjustified," the Uralsib analysts
said. They reiterated their 'buy' recommendation on the stock.
Sberbank, which controls nearly half of Russian household
deposits, has launched a cautious acquisition drive to broaden
its business, buying Moscow brokerage Troika Dialog last year
for $1 billion. It closed the purchase of the east European arm
of Austria's Volksbanken last month for $660 million,
and plans to earn at least 5 percent of profit abroad by 2014.
STOCK OVERHANG
The stake sale, if priced at 100 roubles per share, would
represent a 12 percent increase from Sberbank's last share
offering in 2007 of 89 roubles, which raised $9 billion.
It would cut the state's stake in Sberbank, held through the
central bank, to a bare majority from the current 57.6 percent.
The prospect of the sale could pressure Sberbank's share
price, which eased by 2.2 percent to 101.02 roubles on Thursday.
Sberbank has been courting institutional investors to buy in to
the offering.
During the sale preparations last year Sberbank executives
had planned to meet Asian and Arab sovereign wealth funds to
line them up as core investors in the sale, including those in
China, sources said at the time.
Russia's central bank, which has chosen Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog to
arrange the sale, declined to comment.
($1 = 29.5600 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Mark Potter)