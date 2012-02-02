MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's top lender Sberbank is to announce the sale of its Taas-Yuriakh oil assets in Eastern Siberia to state-controlled oil major Rosneft , a source close to the bank told Reuters on Thursday.

He didn't disclose the terms of the deal.

Sberbank assumed control of the oil fields, including Taas-Yuriakh, from failed oil company Urals Energy, which had pledged the assets as collateral against loans.

Sberbank has long been looking to sell non-core assets it acquired amid when it exercised margin calls against heavily-indebted borrowers in the financial crisis of 2008-2009. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)