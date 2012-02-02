MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's top lender Sberbank sold its 35.3 percent stake at Taas-Yuriakh oil assets in Eastern Siberia to state-controlled oil major Rosneft for $444 million, companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Sberbank assumed control of the oil fields, including Taas-Yuriakh, from failed oil company Urals Energy, which had pledged the assets as collateral against loans.

Taas-Yuriakh Neftegazodobycha holds production licences for the Srednebotuobinsk oil and gas condensate field, located 160 kilometres north of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline. Recoverable oil reserves of the field are estimated at 90.9 million tonnes of C1 and 38.9 million tonnes of 2 category.

Sberbank has long been looking to sell non-core assets it acquired amid when it exercised margin calls against heavily-indebted borrowers in the financial crisis of 2008-2009. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)