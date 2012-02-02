MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's top lender Sberbank
sold its 35.3 percent stake at Taas-Yuriakh oil assets
in Eastern Siberia to state-controlled oil major Rosneft
for $444 million, companies said in a statement on
Thursday.
Sberbank assumed control of the oil fields, including
Taas-Yuriakh, from failed oil company Urals Energy, which had
pledged the assets as collateral against loans.
Taas-Yuriakh Neftegazodobycha holds production licences for
the Srednebotuobinsk oil and gas condensate field, located 160
kilometres north of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline.
Recoverable oil reserves of the field are estimated at 90.9
million tonnes of C1 and 38.9 million tonnes of 2 category.
Sberbank has long been looking to sell non-core assets it
acquired amid when it exercised margin calls against
heavily-indebted borrowers in the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
