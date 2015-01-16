Jan 16 Sberbank Rossii OJSC :

* 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) excluding events after reporting period of 305.7 billion roubles ($4.7 billion) versus 377.7 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) previous year (including subsequent events)

* 2014 total provision charges of 397.7 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) versus 104.8 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) previous year

* 2014 RAS net fee and commission income 276.9 billion roubles ($4.25 billion), up 21.4 pct

* Overdue loans 2 pct as of Jan. 1, down by 0.2 pp

* 2014 RAS net interest income at 853.7 billion roubles ($13.1 billion), up 18.3 pct

* Says volume of total provision charges was affected by sharp weakening of rouble

* 2014 core tier 1 and tier 1 capital reached 1,630 billion roubles ($25.04 billion) as of Jan. 1