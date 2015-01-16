BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Sberbank Rossii OJSC :
* 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) excluding events after reporting period of 305.7 billion roubles ($4.7 billion) versus 377.7 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) previous year (including subsequent events)
* 2014 total provision charges of 397.7 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) versus 104.8 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) previous year
* 2014 RAS net fee and commission income 276.9 billion roubles ($4.25 billion), up 21.4 pct
* Overdue loans 2 pct as of Jan. 1, down by 0.2 pp
* 2014 RAS net interest income at 853.7 billion roubles ($13.1 billion), up 18.3 pct
* Says volume of total provision charges was affected by sharp weakening of rouble
* 2014 core tier 1 and tier 1 capital reached 1,630 billion roubles ($25.04 billion) as of Jan. 1 Source text: bit.ly/1CelCKh Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.