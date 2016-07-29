MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's largest bank Sberbank said on Friday it had completed the sale of 99.5 percent of its Slovak subsidiary Sberbank Slovensko to Penta Investments.

"The decision to sell Sberbank Slovensko is consistent with the strategic review of the markets in which Sberbank Europe operates," Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the executive board of Sberbank, said in a statement announcing the sale. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)