MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's top lender Sberbank may start to prepare for a stake sale if its share price edges closer to 100 roubles ($3.3), Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

"In the past three weeks our shares rose by 25-30 percent and if the price is close to 100 roubles we may talk about preparing for privatisation," Gref said.

Sberbank planned to sell a 7.6 percent stake last month but postponed the deal until situation on the global markets improves. Sberbank's shares were trading down 1.3 percent on the day at 84.30 roubles at 1320 GMT. ($1 = 29.965 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)