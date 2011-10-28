MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's top lender Sberbank
may start to prepare for a stake sale if its share
price edges closer to 100 roubles ($3.3), Chief Executive German
Gref said on Friday.
"In the past three weeks our shares rose by 25-30 percent
and if the price is close to 100 roubles we may talk about
preparing for privatisation," Gref said.
Sberbank planned to sell a 7.6 percent stake last month but
postponed the deal until situation on the global markets
improves. Sberbank's shares were trading down 1.3 percent on the
day at 84.30 roubles at 1320 GMT.
($1 = 29.965 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)