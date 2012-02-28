MOSCOW Feb 28 Shares in Russia's Sberbank briefly touched 100 roubles ($3.4) in early Tuesday trading, the level signalled by its chief executive as a potential trigger for relaunching preparations for a 7.6 percent stake sale.

Shares in the state-controlled lender opened at 100.17 roubles and rose to 100.4 roubles before falling to 99.54 roubles by 0740 GMT. The broader MICEX index was down 0.3 percent.

Sberbank, whose market capitalisation of $76 billion makes it Europe's third largest bank after HSBC and Santander , planned to sell the stake last September but postponed the placement due to weak markets.

Chief Executive German Gref said in October Sberbank might restart preparations for the stake sale if its share price edged closer to 100 roubles, a level last seen in August.

However, a source close to the situation told Reuters that Sberbank was likely to offer a discount to the market, meaning it would have to wait until the price reached 106-110 roubles if it wanted to sell shares at 100 roubles.

He declined to say at what price Sberbank planned to sell the stake. Sberbank declined to comment.

($1 = 29.0450 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Potter)