* VTB share sale could be in spring - CEO Kostin
* Sberbank shares down 1 percent, VTB down 2.8 percent
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Sept 19 VTB is planning a $2
billion share sale, maybe in the spring, as Russia's
second-largest bank seeks to cash in on renewed interest in
state-controlled groups after $5.1 billion was raised in a
placing in rival Sberbank.
The Sberbank sale, which revived a privatisation drive
aiming at selling Russian state assets worth around $50 billion,
could bolster VTB's capital base if, as some officials suggest,
the bank issues new shares as part of the offering.
Russia's privatisation efforts ground to a halt after VTB
sold a 10 percent stake in early 2011. The state raised $3.3
billion from that deal, reducing its holding in VTB to 75.5
percent, and plans to cut it by another 10 percent.
"We will go ahead," VTB chief executive Andrei Kostin told
journalists on Wednesday. "We were waiting for Sberbank, it
managed to place shares. Good for them."
Kostin said VTB, with a market value of $19.5 billion, aimed
to raise a minimum $2 billion. He did not say how a deal might
be structured, only that it might happen in the spring.
Shortly after Kostin's comments, First Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Shuvalov told journalists in Kazakhstan's city of Pavlodar
that it was "the right time to discuss ... not only raising
funds to replenish the budget but also the bank's capital
refill."
"The window is now open. For the banking sector as a whole,
anything valued at a price-to-book ratio of at least one is not
bad, as margins are falling and capital is under pressure," said
Andrei Kilin, an independent fund manager.
WEAKER POSITION
Uralsib estimated VTB's price-to-book value was 0.9 with 1.3
for Sberbank this year, weaker than emerging market peers with
1.6 but outperforming developed market rivals with 0.7.
Unlike Sberbank, VTB is under a pressure to replenish a
capital base depleted by recent takeovers and a share buyback.
VTB shares were down 2.8 percent to 5.6 kopecks at 1420 GMT,
down about 40 percent on the price set at its secondary offering
in February last year. In 2007, VTB priced its initial public
offering at 13.6 kopecks.
Sberbank priced the long-awaited sale of a 7.6 percent stake
sale at 93 roubles, raising 159 billion roubles ($5.1 billion)
for state coffers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, also in Pavlodar on
Wednesday, said the deal was a big success.
"It speaks of a big potential of our lending institutions,"
Putin said.
Sberbank's offering attracted investors from Asia, Europe,
the Middle East and the United States, chief financial officer
Anton Karamzin told Reuters.
Karamzin said the deal was split between 300 investors, with
more than 10 buying lots of more than $100 million.
WAITING IN WINGS
One source familiar with the offering said U.S. hedge fund
and private-equity investors had bought stock, among them
billionaire George Soros, who famously lost money on a telecoms
deal in Russia's 1998 crash, calling it his worst investment.
Sberbank shares were down 1 percent at 93.83 roubles, in
line with a wider Russian market down 1.1 percent.
The sale of Sberbank's stake had been held up for more than
a year by weak markets. Last week's announcement of a new round
of credit easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted global
market sentiment and opened the window to a placement.
Other Russian privatisations waiting in the wings include
shipping group Sovcomflot, although no deals of the scale of the
Sberbank placing were likely in the near future.
"This paves the way for other placements - state companies
could not tap the market before Sberbank, the same as many
private companies which did not want to spoil relations with the
government," said Alexander Golovtsov, chief analyst at Uralsib.
Telecoms company MegaFon, controlled by Russia's
richest man Alisher Usmanov, also plans to float shares in
Moscow and in London within weeks. Together with Promsvyazbank
they may raise a combined $4 billion.