PRAGUE Feb 23 Russia's Sberbank is
preparing to sell its Slovak and Hungarian operations, Czech
newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Monday, citing unnamed
sources.
Three groups were interested in the Slovak unit:
Czech-Slovak investment group Penta, Italy's UniCredit
and Hungarian bank OTP. The Russian bank's Czech
operations are not for sale, the newspaper said.
"Sberbank in the Czech Republic is not for sale, but a deal
is already being prepared in Hungary and Slovakia," Lidove
Noviny cited one unnamed investor as saying.
