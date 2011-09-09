MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank has decided not to place a 7.6 percent stake on stock markets right now but is ready to jump at a good opportunity, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

"We have taken an agreed decision (with the Central bank): we will try to enter the market at the first possibility. We see big volatility at the moment," Gref told journalists.

A privatisation of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank is a part of broader state asset sales drive, aimed at plugging Russia's budget deficit. The central bank, a majority owner of Sberbank, initially planned to sell the stake by mid-September.

Sberbank shares have lost around 20 percent since early August on global volatility fueled by Standard & Poors decision to cut its U.S. rating. The stake lost around $1.2 billion and is now worth $4.8 billion.

Thursday's deal to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, made Sberbank one of the stock market leaders a day earlier but the push was not sufficient to sell a 7.6 percent stake.

Sberbank shares traded at 83.7 roubles on Friday, still short of the 89 roubles level at which the lender last floated shares in 2007.

That level is seen by analysts as a possible trigger point for the beginning of a sale.

"We won't enter the market in the current situation. Maybe there will be a window before the New Year ... or just after it. We will enter as soon as we see a window," Gref said.

Sberbank, the largest lender in the post-Soviet Union territory with assets of over $310 billion, is technically ready to sell the stake but will wait till fragile markets improve, sources told Reuters this week.

Sberbank excluded VBI's Romanian unit from the deal to buy the Austrian bank, as it noticed some risks in its portfolio, "which we are not ready to take now", Gref added.

"But we may return to this question after three years," he said, adding that the lender is interested in the Romanian market. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker and Jon Loades-Carter)