* No decision yet made on timing - sources

* Ready to go, roadshow could start once decision made- sources

* Stake worth $5 bln at current market price (Adds sources on timing, further details, analyst's comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank is ready to begin a roadshow for the sale of a 7.6 percent government-held stake, awaiting a decision on when to go ahead with the offering, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The sale - worth around $5 billion based on market prices - is part of a wider state privatisation drive initially scheduled for last year but which has been repeatedly delayed due to fragile markets.

Business daily Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, said on Tuesday that state-controlled Sberbank restarted talks with investors late last week and could open an order book this week, encouraged by a recovery in financial markets.

Two sources close to the placement told Reuters that while Sberbank is ready t o launch the secondary share offering, it has yet to take a final decision on timing.

"There is no decision yet," one of the sources said, adding that once a decision is taken the roadshow can start at any time.

The sale would bring the free float in the bank to 50 percent and leave the state in control.

Shares in Sberbank, which last month posted better than expected second quarter profit, have risen about 17 percent this year, outpacing the broader MICEX index which is up 5 percent.

The share was down 0.65 percent at 93.84 roubles ($2.97) at 1307 GMT.

"The final decision on placement will probably be made only after it becomes clearer whether markets are to remain favorable," said Natalia Berezina, an analyst at Uralsib bank.

This means waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on another round of quantitative easing - known as QE3 - during its two-day meeting starting on Wednesday and Germany's Federal Court ruling on participating in the European bailout fund, she added.

Economy Minister Andrey Belousov was quoted as saying last week that conditions for a stake sale were "comfortable."

A number of Russian companies are starting to consider raising capital again, market sources say.

MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, last week asked its local regulator for permission to list its shares in London for what could be an offering worth $4 billion. ($1 = 31.6670 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Cowell)