MOSCOW Dec 7 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, said the government's planned sale of a 7.6 percent stake would not happen this year.

"We do not have any kind of deadline. There will be no (share) placement before the new year. But if markets stabilise and the price goes up, we are ready," chief executive German Gref told reporters late on Tuesday when asked whether the bank would be ready to sell the stake in January.

The Sberbank stake sale is a part of a broader three-year government asset disposal programme.

Sberbank's shares were trading at 85.7 roubles on Wednesday, 40 percent above a two-year low of 61 roubles touched in early October. Gref had said earlier the lender would start preparing for a stake sale if its share price edged closer to 100 roubles. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Dan Lalor)