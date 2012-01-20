(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has picked Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog as its dollar Eurobond issue organisers, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said on Friday.

IFR, which confirmed earlier reports from Reuters' sources, said that Sberbank plans to carry out the deal in the first half of 2012, adding that the issue will be "subject to market conditions."

A banking source told Reuters that Sberbank will launch a series of meetings with investors from Monday, Jan. 23. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)