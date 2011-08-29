* Russia's biggest bank seeks platform to expand
* Sale would help Volksbanken shore up balance sheet
* VBI owners need to approve - sources
MOSCOW/VIENNA, Aug 29 Sberbank has
agreed to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender
Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, for 585 million euros
($850.3 million), sources close to the transaction told Reuters.
The price is at the low end of a range that was drawn up in
a preliminary accord struck in July.
"The binding agreement was signed. Now it must be approved
by VBI's shareholders," one source close to the deal said.
Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake in VBI, while France's
Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank
each own 24.5 percent.
Sberbank and Volksbanken declined to comment.
Sberbank's acquisition of VBI aims to secure a platform for
Russia's largest bank to expand into Europe.
It would help Volksbanken -- which failed a European bank
stress test in July -- to shore up its balance sheet as it seeks
to repay state aid it got from the Austrian government during
the financial crisis.
The Vienna-based lender said last week it was unlikely to pay
a 2011 dividend, raising prospects it could be the third
Austrian bank to be nationalised.
The VBI deal would be Sberbank's second purchase this year
after its $1 billion takeover of brokerage Troika Dialog.
The purchase will open the door to Sberbank's expansion
outside the former Soviet Union as it prepares to earn around 5
percent of net profit from international operations by 2014.
Sberbank, whose assets of more than $310 billion account for
a third of the Russian banking system, also operates in
Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine. It has said it is also
interested in entering Turkey and Poland.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)
