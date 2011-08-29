* Russia's biggest bank seeks platform to expand

* Sale would help Volksbanken shore up balance sheet

* VBI owners need to approve - sources (Adds background)

MOSCOW/VIENNA, Aug 29 Sberbank has agreed to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, for 585 million euros ($850.3 million), sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

The price is at the low end of a range that was drawn up in a preliminary accord struck in July.

"The binding agreement was signed. Now it must be approved by VBI's shareholders," one source close to the deal said.

Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake in VBI, while France's Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank each own 24.5 percent.

Sberbank and Volksbanken declined to comment.

Sberbank's acquisition of VBI aims to secure a platform for Russia's largest bank to expand into Europe.

It would help Volksbanken -- which failed a European bank stress test in July -- to shore up its balance sheet as it seeks to repay state aid it got from the Austrian government during the financial crisis.

The Vienna-based lender said last week it was unlikely to pay a 2011 dividend, raising prospects it could be the third Austrian bank to be nationalised.

The VBI deal would be Sberbank's second purchase this year after its $1 billion takeover of brokerage Troika Dialog.

The purchase will open the door to Sberbank's expansion outside the former Soviet Union as it prepares to earn around 5 percent of net profit from international operations by 2014.

Sberbank, whose assets of more than $310 billion account for a third of the Russian banking system, also operates in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine. It has said it is also interested in entering Turkey and Poland. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt, and Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)