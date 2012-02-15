VIENNA Feb 15 Sberbank has
closed its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's
VBI eastern European arm for 505 million euros
($663.1 million), a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard
to expand in emerging Europe.
Sberbank had said last month it expected an 80 million euro
discount on the original 585 million euro purchase price to help
offset losses since the deal was announced in September.
In a statement on Wednesday it said VBI's owners had also
made an unspecified contribution to raising VBI's equity.
Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake in VBI, while France's
Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank
each own 24.5 percent.
Sberbank, which aims to earn at least 5 percent of net
profit from international operations by 2014, will assume 2.1
billion euros of financing from VBI's owners.
Volksbanken or a group it leads will provide Sberbank with
five-year funding of 500 million euros, the lender added.
Excluding VBI operations in Romania that were not part of
the deal, the transaction gives Sberbank a network of 295
branches with more than 600,000 customers in the region.
VBI is among the top ten banks by assets in Bosnia, Croatia,
the Czech Republic and Slovakia and in the top 15 in Hungary,
Serbia and Slovenia, it said. VBI is also present in Ukraine and
has a banking license in Austria.
"This transaction is an important step in Sberbank's
international strategy on our way to being a truly global
financial group," Chief Executive Herman Gref said, adding the
bank was now placed to profit from growth in emerging Europe.
The sale of VBI let Volksbanken, once Austria's
fourth-largest lender, which failed last year's bank stress
tests, escape the requirement for big European banks to have a 9
percent core capital ratio by mid-year.
Regulators say its radical shrinking via asset sales means
the loss-making lender that got 1 billion euros in state aid
during the 2008/09 financial crisis is no longer a systemically
relevant bank.
Societe General and J.P. Morgan advised Sberbank, as did
Troika Dialog, the brokerage it bought in early 2011 to beef up
its investment banking team.
Ithuba Capital advised Volksbanken and DZ/WGZ, while
Deutsche Bank advised BPCE.
