MOSCOW/VIENNA Aug 29 Russia's Sberbank has agreed to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, for 585 million euros ($840 million), sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

"The binding agreement was signed. Now it must be approved by VBI's shareholders," one source close to the deal said. Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake in VBI, while France's Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank each own 24.5 percent.

Sberbank and Volksbanken declined to comment on the transaction, which was agreed in principle in July. ($1 = 0.696 Euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt, and Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)