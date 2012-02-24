* Sberbank got 51 pct stake in Vester in 2010

* Potential buyers could be rival supermarket chains

By Natalia Ishchenko

MOSCOW Feb 24 Russian lender Sberbank is looking for buyers for mid-sized supermarket chain Vester, in which it owns a 51 percent stake, according to one potential buyer of the chain.

Sberbank took over the 51 percent stake in private food retailer Vester in 2010 as part of a debt forgiveness deal, among other similar deals which took place during the global financial crisis.

As asset prices started to recover from the crisis-low levels, Sberbank is selling out its non-core holdings aiming to boost profits.

Financial daily Kommersant quoted several sources on Friday saying that Sberbank asked KMPG to find potential buyers for the retailer, estimating the company could be worth up to $250 million.

Retailers O'Key and Dixy are styding the offer but have not decided to start talks yet, the paper said.

Dixy confirmed to Reuters that it received the offer.

"We have received such a (prospectus) and are considering it at the moment," Dixy spokesman Lavrentiy Gubin said. He declined to comment how big stake was offered to Dixy.

Rival retailers Magnit and Seventh Continent did not receive a prospectus with details of Vester, Kommersant added.

Another retailer X5's CEO Andrei Gusev told Reuters that the company hasn't been approached to buy Vester yet.

KPMG and Sberbank did not reply to Reuters written requests for comment, and Vester declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)