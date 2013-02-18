* Sberbank has "issues" with VBI assets it bought-CEO
VIENNA, Feb 18 Russia's Sberbank may
seek redress over its 505 million euro ($674 million) purchase
of Austrian lender Volksbank AG's eastern European
arm VBI last year, the Financial Times reported, citing Sberbank
CEO German Gref.
"We do have certain issues with the asset quality of what we
bought from Volksbank, compared with what was originally
declared," Gref was quoted by the paper as saying in an
interview published on Monday.
"We anticipate having to have serious conversations with the
auditors as well as with the bank."
A Volksbank spokesman said the lender was taken aback by the
reported comments.
"We are very surprised by the comments in the Financial
Times because the process at the time was conducted and advised
on in a highly professional manner by both sides," he said,
adding Sberbank had not been in contact about the issue.
Sberbank did not respond immediately to a request for
comment regarding Gref's criticism.
Sberbank closed the VBI purchase a year ago after getting an
80 million euro discount off the originally agreed price. The
deal gave Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging
Europe.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
