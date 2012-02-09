* CEOs to outline sale details in Vienna on Feb. 15

* VBI unit springboard for Sberbank expansion in CEE region

* VBI sale crucial step in Volksbanken's reorganisation

* Creation of mutual liability pact with owners still open (Adds quotes, background, sources on Volksbanken revamp)

VIENNA, Feb 9 Sberbank has nailed down its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI unit, a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.

"The closing is set for Feb. 15. We have all the approvals we need," a Volksbanken spokesman said on Thursday.

An invitation for a news conference on that day in Vienna said the chief executives of both banks would be on hand to "inform you about the details of the sale and the strategy for the VBI network in central and eastern Europe".

It gave no financial details for the transaction that Sberbank struck in September but for which it has been awaiting final regulatory approvals.

Sberbank said last month it expected an 80 million euro discount on the original 585 million euro ($775 million) purchase price.

The sale let Volksbanken, Austria's fourth-largest lender which failed last year's bank stress tests, escape the requirement for big European banks to have a 9 percent core capital ratio by mid-year.

Regulators say its radical shrinking via asset sales means the loss-making lender that got 1 billion euros in state aid during the 2008/09 financial crisis is no longer a systemically relevant bank.

But Volksbanken, which has been unable to start repaying state aid on schedule, still has some challenges ahead.

Two sources close to the situation said some of its owners are balking at a plan Volksbanken unveiled last year to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders.

The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -- would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid more state aid.

The relatively important Volksbanken affiliate in the province of Tirol was among the holdouts, the sources said, with the issue set to come to a head at a meeting next week.

Should Tirol opt out of the plan, it would drop out of the Volksbanken group of 62 regional lenders, one source said.

"We are confident that there will soon be a general agreement on this," the Volksbanken spokesman said.

Volksbanken is also selling or winding down non-core units in moves that will reduce staff by a fifth over two years.

Its failure to make state aid repayments gives Austria the right to convert aid into equity and nationalise a third bank, a step Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would prefer not to take.

The regional banks own 60.8 percent of Volksbanken. Germany's DZ Bank Group owns 23.4 percent, Victoria Group 9.4 percent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank 5.7 percent, and others 0.6 percent.

