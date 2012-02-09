VIENNA Feb 9 Sberbank and Austria's Volksbanken AG have scheduled a news conference on Feb. 15 to discuss the completion of the Russian lender's purchase of Volksbanken's VBI eastern Europe unit.

An invitation issued on Thursday said the chief executives of both banks would be on hand at the Vienna event to "inform you about the details of the sale and the strategy for the VBI network in central and eastern Europe".

Sberbank clinched the deal in September but has been awaiting final regulatory approvals. It said last month it expected an 80 million euro discount on the original 585 million euro ($775.36 million) purchase price. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)