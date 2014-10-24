BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Oct 24 Sberbank Europe has named Axel Hummel its new chief executive, replacing Mark Arnold who left for "personal reasons", the Austria-based arm of the Russian lender said on Friday.
Hummel, a German whose latest post was head of the bank's Hungary business, takes on the new job immediately pending approval from supervisory authorities, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.