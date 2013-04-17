(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say SBI will lend $500-$600 million, not raise)

MUMBAI, April 16 State Bank of India plans to lend $500-$600 million to corporates in external commercial borrowings in three to four months time, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

India's largest lender priced a five-year, $1 billion bond issue with a coupon of 3.25 percent last week, generating interest of more than four times the bond size, said Hemant Contractor, managing director of international business. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)