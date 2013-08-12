Aug 12 State Bank of India (SBI), the country's top lender, posted a standalone net interest margin of 3.44 percent in the quarter ended June, its Chief Financial Officer Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Monday.

The bank earlier reported a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)