TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's SBI Holdings said on Wednesday it will launch with Shanghai Yidian Holding Company two funds totalling 500 million yuan ($78.7 million) to invest in the Chinese technology, media and telecommunications sector.

One fund will be denominated in U.S. dollars, with the other in yuan, an SBI official said. Both will be managed by a company SBI plans to establish in China.

Shanghai Yidian is directly managed by the Shanghai government. ($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)